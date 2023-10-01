TÜRKİYE
Star Wars universe lands in Istanbul for 'Galaxy's Fans Exhibit'
The exhibit, featuring diverse objects created by Star Wars enthusiasts, gathers collections from 17 countries, providing visitors with various events such as virtual reality experiences, screenings, and film readings.
The exhibition continues until February 1 at the Istanbul Cinema Museum. /Photo: AA
October 1, 2023

Hundreds of pieces collected by fans of the Hollywood movie Star Wars, one of the most popular film series in cinema history, are on display at an exhibition in Istanbul.

"The Galaxy's Fans Exhibit" has opened at the Istanbul Cinema Museum on Saturday, showcasing over 600 pieces, including constructions and unique objects designed by fans over 40 years, in parallel with the Star Wars productions first released in 1977.

Ceyhun Tuzcu, general manager of the Istanbul Cinema Museum and Atlas 1948 Enterprise, told Anadolu Agency before the opening that the exhibition is a very special one created by Star Wars fans.

Tuzcu said they made a special effort to bring the collection to Istanbul, saying, "In the exhibition, we particularly focused on three main themes. The first is miniatures of the Star Wars universe, the second is areas designed to look like movie sets, and the last one is collector-made Star Wars accessories such as helmets, lightsabers, and signed masks."

The fans tried to create the Star Wars world by bringing together collections from 17 different countries, he said, adding that "we also made an effort to adapt Turkish collectors here. It is worth mentioning that the works of Turkish collectors in the exhibition are of a quality that would make their counterparts around the world jealous."

At the exhibition, fans encountered hundreds of original products, life-sized figures, areas offering virtual reality experiences, and set decorations, in addition to original items.

The collection exhibition, which covers the 12 films that have gone down in history as the highest-grossing film series in the world, also provides a close look at the Star Wars world through the eyes of its fans.

The project, which is housed in the Istanbul Cinema Museum's temporary exhibition hall, includes more than 50 sculptures, 120 figures, 30 life-sized armor and costumes, 25 modeled and hand-painted life-sized busts, and gigantic creature figures, helmets, film masks signed by actors, posters, and valuable works of art.

Various events such as screenings of Star Wars productions, film readings, and documentary screenings take place during the exhibition, which is supported by the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The exhibition, which welcomes Star Wars fans of all ages, will be open until February 1.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
