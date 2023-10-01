A project done as part of Teknofest, Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event, has helped a total of 100,000 children experience flying.

“On the 100th anniversary of our Republic, we aimed to have 100,000 children experience the 'Let a Child Come and Touch a Plane' programme. As of today, we reached this target in Izmir,” Muhammet Saymaz, Teknofest's secretary-general, told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the five-day event, which wrapped up in the Turkish Aegean province of Izmir on Sunday.

Under the project, students from neighbouring provinces experienced helicopter flights for the first time.

The project was conducted in memory of Ozdemir Bayraktar, the founder of one of Türkiye’s leading defence firms, Baykar.

Noting the importance of children witnessing the projects developed by Türkiye during the event, Saymaz said: “It is very important to have them witness and expand their horizons.”

The project began last year in Türkiye’s Black Sea province of Samsun and continued in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.

As part of the project, 40,000 children were brought to Istanbul and 30,000 others to Ankara.