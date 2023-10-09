TÜRKİYE
Türkiye making every effort to end conflicts in region: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, temporarily interrupting a cabinet meeting to discuss recent tensions between Israel and Palestine.
Erdogan expressed Türkiye's efforts to put an end to the conflicts in the region and to establish peace as soon as possible during the meeting. / Photo: AA
October 9, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas have discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine. 

Speaking over the phone, Erdogan and Abbas discussed the latest developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Monday.

During the conversation, recent developments between Israel and Palestine, as well as the tension in the region were discussed, it added.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's efforts to put an end to the conflicts in the region and to establish peace as soon as possible during the meeting, the statement added.

The Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the besieged Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 560, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Monday amid ongoing fighting. It also said the number of injured people surged to 2,900.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said the Israeli army has "intensified its aggression" on Gaza with hundreds of raids.

The Israeli army said it had struck over 500 targets in overnight raids on Palestine's Gaza, which they claimed were targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad group.

At least 800 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

Phone call with Lebanese premier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine, which on Saturday escalated into deadly conflict.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Mikati exchanged views on the increasing conflicts in the region within the framework of Israeli-Palestinian tension, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan told Mikati that Türkiye will continue to make efforts to end conflict in the region.

The situation along the border between Israel and Lebanon remains dangerous, as the fighting between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza intensifies.

The Israeli army on Monday confirmed hitting several targets in Lebanon with its combat helicopters, without giving further details.

The airstrikes follow the infiltration of several gunmen into northern Israel from Lebanon.

Phone call with Qatari emir

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also had a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine.

President Erdogan and Qatari Emir exchanged views on the increasing conflict in the region between Israel and Palestine, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Phone call with Israeli president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The call addressed the latest developments regarding the tension in the region as well as the ongoing incidents in Israel and Palestine, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Underscoring that any step that harms the people of Gaza as a whole will further increase the suffering and the spiral of violence in the region, Erdogan added that everyone should act with common sense and the immediate restoration of peace in the region is of crucial importance for the overall serenity of the region.

Erdogan stated that Türkiye’s efforts will continue to increase in order to bring an end to the concerning conflicts in the region and to ensure lasting peace.

Phone call with Egyptian president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine, which on Saturday escalated into a deadly conflict.

In a phone call, the leaders exchanged views on the latest developments and possible steps to end the tension, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT World
