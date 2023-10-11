The US dollar has broken through the symbolic 1,000 peso mark on Argentina's parallel market, as citizens scrambled to dump the currency two weeks before a pivotal presidential election.

Argentines are heading into the vote with annual inflation at over 120 percent and record poverty levels, as economic malaise in the South American giant reaches a new crescendo.

The dollar has long been a safe haven from the peso, with people buying the currency whenever they can as a form of savings and protection from foreign exchange volatility.

However, with strict restrictions on access to dollars, the "blue dollar" - a thriving black market exchange tool - is how most get their hands on the greenback. With the parallel dollar now trading at over 1,000 pesos, it is worth almost three times the official rate of 365 pesos, propped up at great cost by the government.

Uncertainty is high ahead of the vote, and frontrunner Javier Milei, an outsider who has vowed to dollarise the economy, on Monday urged people to steer away from investments in pesos.

"Never in pesos, never in pesos. The peso... isn't worth excrement," Milei told a local radio station just days after saying that a higher dollar rate would make it easier to dollarise the economy.

The "blue dollar" has flourished in recent years as the government has restricted citizens from buying $200 a month due to diminishing foreign reserves. While theoretically illegal, the rate is shown all day on national television.

After Milei's comments kickstarted a run on the peso, the Central Bank issued a statement on Monday saying the "Argentine financial system presents a solid situation of solvency, capitalisation, liquidity, and provisioning."

Buenos Aires Stock Exchange records over 10% increase