Turkish aid planes for Gaza land in Egypt
Israel cuts water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.
The number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza rises to over 423,000, says UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. / Photo: AA Archive
October 13, 2023

Planes carrying Turkish humanitarian aid for residents of Gaza have landed in Egypt, neighbouring the enclave under intense Israeli blockade and bombardment.

The aid came hours after the Israeli army asked all residents of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and head to the south within 24 hours.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza had risen to more than 423,000.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a bombardment on Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling blockade since 2007.

SOURCE:AA
