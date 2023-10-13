Planes carrying Turkish humanitarian aid for residents of Gaza have landed in Egypt, neighbouring the enclave under intense Israeli blockade and bombardment.

The aid came hours after the Israeli army asked all residents of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and head to the south within 24 hours.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza had risen to more than 423,000.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.