TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
In photos: Türkiye celebrates the 100th anniversary of its Republic
As celebrations are taking place across Türkiye to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the people enjoy special parades of Türkiye's air force and navy, including domestically produced warships and aircraft.
In photos: Türkiye celebrates the 100th anniversary of its Republic
Turkish Stars, aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Forces, perform a demonstration flight to mark the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. / Photo: Mehmet Dikbayir / Others
October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023, marks Türkiye's 100th anniversary of its Republic Day, when the founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, officially declared the country a republic.

Celebrations are taking place in different cities across Türkiye, providing people with proud moments and displaying the country's technological and defence achievements through various parades.

In 100 years of Türkiye's remarkable achievements, a legacy of progress in science, technology, and unity, from a glorious past to a brighter future is celebrated.

SOLOTURK, aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, performed a demonstration flight over Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye.

TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's largest and domestically produced warship, crossed Istanbul Strait to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in Istanbul, Türkiye.

100 warships accompanied TCG Anadolu to mark the excitement and pride of reaching the 100th anniversary of the Republic in Istanbul.

Recommended

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watched the TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's largest and domestically produced warship, passing through Istanbul Strait with 100 warships to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The parade in the Istanbul Strait alongside 100 warships, included airplanes and helicopters. SOLOTURK also performed an airshow after the parade of Turkish Stars.

Turkish stars performed a special parade in addition to the parade of SOLOTURK and warships led by TCG Anadolu.

TOGGs, Türkiye's first domestic electric cars, marked the 100th anniversary of Turkish Republic as T10X users participated in the celebrations by crossing the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge as part of the "100th Anniversary TOGG Convoy" event in Istanbul.

In Sivrihisar Aviation Center in Eskisehir, participants formed the number '100' by lining up around the aerobatic plane with Turkish flags in their hands.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar