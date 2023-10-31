Türkiye's accomplishments on zero waste went beyond borders, the country's first lady has said.

Speaking at the World Cities Day event in Istanbul, Emine Erdogan said on Tuesday: "We are now observing that accomplishments we have achieved in our nation have transcended boundaries, giving rise to a global movement."

Erdogan, the spearhead of the environmental project, said cities, which exacerbate the climate crisis, are at the same time distinct sources of potential as they are home over 50% of the global population and account for 80% of the global gross domestic product.

"For us, the Zero Waste Project, which we initiated in Türkiye six years ago, serves as a clear testament to this potential," she stressed.

"Each change we make in our living spaces is a crucial step towards a sustainable and prosperous future."

The Turkish first lady said that cities are the result of the accumulation of thinking created by humans as they progress toward civilisation.

"Therefore, they (cities) not only bring individuals together, but also provide a tangible window of the shared culture and civilisation developed by their residents.

"From this perspective, the city and its residents are viewed as a single entity, and cities cannot be considered apart from their inhabitants' identities," she said.

Global commitment to zero waste

The process of urbanisation brings about various crises and challenges, Erdogan also said.

"The climate-related crises we are currently facing teach us painfully that what seems unthinkable today may become unavoidable tomorrow."

She added: "The global commitment to zero waste, which we initially signed with UN Secretary General (Antonio) Guterres last year, has evolved into a visionary partnership involving numerous first ladies and gentlemen, ministers, and international representatives."