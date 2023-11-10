WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesian clerics issue decree boycotting Israel-linked firms
The Indonesian Ulema Council's latest religious decree comes with a campaign spreading in the Middle East calling for boycotts of Western brands that have shown support for Israel.
Indonesian clerics issue decree boycotting Israel-linked firms
MUI call on every Muslim to avoid as much as possible transactions and use of Israel products [Photo: AFP] / AFP
November 10, 2023

Indonesia's top Islamic clerical body issued a decree on Friday calling for a boycott of goods and services from companies that support Israel in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The religious decree (fatwa) by the Indonesian Ulema Council, or MUI, said Muslims in the country must support the Palestinians' struggle against "Israeli aggression", while also declaring that support for Israel or its supporters is "haram", or against Islamic law.

"MUI call on every Muslim to avoid as much as possible transactions and use of Israel products and those that affiliated with Israel, as well as those who support colonialism and Zionism," Asrorun Niam Sholeh, an executive of the council, told reporters Friday.

"We cannot support the party that is at war with Palestine, including using products whose proceeds actually support acts of murder of the Palestinians."

Recommended

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas poured across the militarised border on October 7.

Then, Israel launched bombardment campaign and a ground invasion that the health ministry in Gaza says has killed more than 10,800 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.

Religious decrees (fatwa) have no legal force and are aimed at encouraging the devout in world's most populous Muslim-majority country against taking a certain course of action.

Indonesia, a supporter of Palestinian independence, has called for a resolution to the conflict based on internationally agreed parameters set by the United Nations, which include a two-state solution.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas