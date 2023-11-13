The series "Conqueror of Jerusalem Saladin Ayyubi" is set to debut, narrating the story of the liberation of Jerusalem by Saladin Ayyubi and the subsequent resurgence of the Islamic world.

The production is set to air on Türkiye's state TV channel TRT1 starting Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ugur Gunes, starring the character of Saladin Ayyubi expressed his pride in depicting a figure synonymous with mercy and justice.

Highlighting the captivating aspect of Ayyubi's journey, he said that he delved into a comprehensive study of Ayyubi's life and his transformation from a scholar to a formidable warrior before filming.

Portraying another leading actress Sureyya in the series, Dilin Doger emphasises the character's emotional depth and the challenges she faces due to her upbringing.