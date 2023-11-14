US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have arrived in San Francisco on the eve of an eagerly-awaited meeting between two leaders.

The US and Chinese presidents are to hold a lengthy meeting on Wednesday, their first face-to-face meeting in a year, coming at a time of increased friction between the two superpowers.

Biden will also welcome foreign leaders at a presidential summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, regional forum.

The forum brings together 21 countries, which together account for 60 percent of the world economy.

Biden said earlier on Tuesday that the United States was not seeking to distance itself from China, rather, in fact wanted an improved relationship.

"We're not trying to decouple from China. What we're trying to do is change the relationship for the better," Biden told reporters at the White House shortly before heading to San Francisco.

Asked what he hoped to achieve at the meeting, he said he wanted "to get back on a normal course of corresponding; being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another if there's a crisis; being able to make sure our (militaries) still have contact with one another."