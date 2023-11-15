TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Azerbaijan, TRNC sign cooperation agreement
"Historical" deal further strengthens "bridges of love" and takes cooperation to higher levels, says Turkish Cypriot premier, as Baku reassures continued support for TRNC's recognition.
The agreement came a day before celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the TRNC's founding. / Photo: AA
November 15, 2023

The ruling parties of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have signed a cooperation agreement to further political relations between the countries in accordance with the motto "three states, one nation."

The signing ceremony on Tuesday was held in the TRNC’s capital, Lefkosa, between representatives of Türkiye’s AK Party, Azerbaijan’s New Azerbaijan Party and the TRNC’s National Unity Party (UBP).

TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel said "the parties signed a historical, international and institutional agreement to further strengthen the bridges of love and take the cooperation between their countries to even higher levels."

"With these signatures, our 'Three states, one nation' discourse has now gained an international legal dimension."

The agreement came a day before celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the TRNC's founding. AK Party Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala congratulated the nation and expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the cooperation agreement.

New Azerbaijan Party's Tahir Budagov said the TRNC had taken its place as an observer member in the Organization of Turkic States (TDT) with the support of Baku and Ankara, and emphasised that they will make the necessary efforts to increase the TRNC's recognition in the international community.

Pointing out the importance of the TRNC in continuing on its way with the support of the Republic of Türkiye despite all obstacles, he noted that he believes that relations between the TRNC and the Turkish world will develop further through the Organization of Turkic States.

An exemplary agreement

TRNC Vice President and Parliament Speaker Zorlu Tore, Prime Minister Unal Ustel, Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Ataoglu, Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arikli and other ministers, members of parliament and officials as well as delegations from political parties from all three countries attended the ceremony.

Deputy Chairman Ala signed the agreement on behalf of the AK Party, Deputy Chairman Budagov on behalf of the New Azerbaijan Party, and Chairperson and Prime Minister Ustel on behalf of the UBP.

AK Party's Ala emphasised that the world needs cooperation and wished that the agreement they reached with the UBP and New Azerbaijan Party would be an example for the parties of the countries in the region.

SOURCE:AA
