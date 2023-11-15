The ruling parties of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have signed a cooperation agreement to further political relations between the countries in accordance with the motto "three states, one nation."

The signing ceremony on Tuesday was held in the TRNC’s capital, Lefkosa, between representatives of Türkiye’s AK Party, Azerbaijan’s New Azerbaijan Party and the TRNC’s National Unity Party (UBP).

TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel said "the parties signed a historical, international and institutional agreement to further strengthen the bridges of love and take the cooperation between their countries to even higher levels."

"With these signatures, our 'Three states, one nation' discourse has now gained an international legal dimension."

The agreement came a day before celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the TRNC's founding. AK Party Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala congratulated the nation and expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the cooperation agreement.

New Azerbaijan Party's Tahir Budagov said the TRNC had taken its place as an observer member in the Organization of Turkic States (TDT) with the support of Baku and Ankara, and emphasised that they will make the necessary efforts to increase the TRNC's recognition in the international community.

Pointing out the importance of the TRNC in continuing on its way with the support of the Republic of Türkiye despite all obstacles, he noted that he believes that relations between the TRNC and the Turkish world will develop further through the Organization of Turkic States.