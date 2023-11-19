In pictures: Shocking scenes from Gaza's Khan Younis after Israeli bombing
In pictures: Shocking scenes from Gaza's Khan Younis after Israeli bombingIsraeli air strike in a busy residential district of Khan Younis kills 26 Palestinians, many of the children, and wounds 23, health officials say. Here are some chilling scenes from the massacre site.
Palestinian killed is removed from the rubble after Israeli attacks on the apartment belonging to the Ashur family in Khan Younis, besieged Gaza. / Belal Khaled/ Photo: AA
November 19, 2023

Israel has killed about 26 Palestinians, mostly children, in bombardment of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to Palestine's WAFA news agency.

Israeli warplanes struck residential buildings in Hamad Town, northwest of Khan Younis, killing dozens, including several children, and wounding dozens, WAFA said, citing local sources.

A local Eyad Al-Zaeem told Reuters news agency he lost his aunt, her children and her grandchildren in the air strike. They all had evacuated from northern Gaza on Israeli army orders only to die where the army told them they could be safe, he said.

"All of them were martyred. They had nothing to do with the [Hamas] resistance," said Zaeem, standing outside the morgue at Nasser Hospital, where the 26 bodies were laid out before they were to be carried by loved ones to burials.

Here are some shocking scenes from the massacre location:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
