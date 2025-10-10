Despite ongoing Israeli air strikes on Gaza, a newly negotiated ceasefire is beginning to take shape in the devastated Palestinian enclave, with aid convoys crossing the Rafah border under the terms of an agreement many had once deemed impossible.



At the heart of that improbable success lies Türkiye , whose role as both mediator and guarantor changed the course of negotiations that had seemed uncertain.

When US President Donald Trump unveiled his 20-point Peace Plan for Gaza on September 29, reactions were cautious.



The plan promised an end to hostilities, prisoner exchanges, and unhindered humanitarian aid, but left glaring gaps.

There were no clear enforcement mechanisms, no timeline for withdrawal, and no credible guarantors to ensure compliance.

For Hamas, still reeling from Israel’s two-year genocide , the proposal appeared to offer no protection or accountability.

Critics questioned whether the plan was more political theatre than policy. Many pointed to Trump’s unilateral announcement and lack of consultation with key mediators like Egypt and Qatar.



Hamas, for its part, said it would not consider disarmament or prisoner releases without “binding guarantees” — a red line Türkiye would later adopt and help operationalise.

How Türkiye changed the game

Türkiye was invited to join the talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, a reflection of Ankara’s credibility with Hamas and Trump’s personal rapport with Turkish President Erdogan.



Leading Türkiye’s delegation was National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, representing Ankara’s political diplomacy, coordinating operational engagement.

He helped articulate Türkiye’s vision for a credible ceasefire while coordinating communication between Hamas, US, Egyptian, and Qatari officials.

But before all that came President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s groundbreaking and highly successful US trip, during which he engaged with President Trump on issues of vital importance, including the question of Palestine.

On Thursday, Trump acknowledged Erdogan’s role in securing the deal.

Observers of the Sharm El-Sheikh negotiations noted that Türkiye’s participation helped provide additional structure and credibility to discussions that had previously stalled.

The talks included discussions about a four-party guarantor system — involving Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the US — to ensure compliance, monitor ceasefire breaches, and manage prisoner exchanges.



While specific responsibilities were still being defined, the mechanisms underscore the collaborative effort to maintain the ceasefire.

This framework directly addressed Hamas’s key demand: the presence of trusted guarantors to prevent unilateral Israeli action.