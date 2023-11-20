The Turkish government's anti-disinformation centre has debunked allegations by "Israel propaganda accounts" that Palestinians are producing fake images.

"The claim that 'Palestinians are producing fake videos,' related to images of a hospitalised man shared by Israel propaganda accounts is untrue," the Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation said on X late Sunday.

The statement included screenshots of X posts with images of an unconscious man with incorrectly placed medical electrodes and a pulse oximeter on his face, claiming that they were images staged by Palestinians in Gaza, which has been under weeks of deadly Israeli attacks.

"Studies that were conducted determined that these images were taken from a TV series and that the scene in the claims sparked criticism in Malaysian media in 2019," it added.