TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's anti-disinformation centre exposes Israel's propaganda campaign
"Claim that 'Palestinians are producing fake videos,' related to images of a hospitalised man shared by Israel propaganda accounts is untrue," Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation says.
Türkiye's anti-disinformation centre exposes Israel's propaganda campaign
Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures. / Photo: Reuters
November 20, 2023

The Turkish government's anti-disinformation centre has debunked allegations by "Israel propaganda accounts" that Palestinians are producing fake images.

"The claim that 'Palestinians are producing fake videos,' related to images of a hospitalised man shared by Israel propaganda accounts is untrue," the Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation said on X late Sunday.

The statement included screenshots of X posts with images of an unconscious man with incorrectly placed medical electrodes and a pulse oximeter on his face, claiming that they were images staged by Palestinians in Gaza, which has been under weeks of deadly Israeli attacks.

"Studies that were conducted determined that these images were taken from a TV series and that the scene in the claims sparked criticism in Malaysian media in 2019," it added.

Recommended

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedTürkiye will never abandon Palestine: Communications Director Altun
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay