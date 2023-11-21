Survival for Hafez Azzam, a 38-year-old humanitarian aid worker in war-torn Gaza, begins at dawn every day as he and his family take turns queuing at bakeries to secure a few loaves of bread.

"At the beginning of the war, we used to wait two hours, then three hours.. then six hours, until recently queuing took 12 hours" before bakeries began to shut down due to lack of fuel, he tells TRT World.

Alongside his two siblings, Azzam has lived in the besieged enclave his entire life, where Israeli attacks have now killed more than 13,000 Palestinians and set off a devastating humanitarian crisis over the past few weeks.

"Despite all the ongoing trauma and nonstop shelling and raids, we have had no time for grief... we are constantly busy trying to survive and secure our basic necessities like food and water," he adds.

Even before Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, nearly one-third of the population of Palestine was food insecure, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

But Israel's relentless bombardment of the enclave for over 40 days now has left the entire population "suffering from food insecurity", according to the United Nations.

Similar stories from Gaza, such as Sahar Kalloub's testimony, highlight daily missions of "finding bread and water" to feed large families.

"Each morning my father walks more than six kilometres to stand in a long queue. And then he comes home, after many hours of waiting, with only one bag of bread for fifty people in the house. This amid a nightmare of bombings," writes Kalloub.

At the start of Israel's bombardment of the enclave, the WFP was working with 23 bakeries to provide bread for 200,000 people in shelters.

Now, over 1.5 million people in Gaza are estimated to be internally displaced, including about 813,000 who are staying in at least 154 shelters run by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

But just one WFP bakery is operational, producing only enough bread for 20,000 people.

As bakeries closed shop due to shortage of fuel, which was banned by Israel, Azzam and his family sought alternatives such as baking their own bread using a mud oven and wood fire. But their next challenge shortly followed: access to flour.

The only functioning mill in Gaza is also unable to grind wheat to produce flour due to a lack of electricity.

Other essential food items such as rice and vegetable oil are nearly depleted in the market, while dairy products and eggs have disappeared from shelves across Gaza over the past few days, according to the WFP.

Fellow Palestinian Yasser Saleh tells TRT World, in this state, "if Gaza remains until next week, people will die of hunger, thirst and pain."

"Everything has been exhausted, and there is nothing left. We are now considered dead, Saleh says.

Evacuation to the south

One week after surviving heavy bombing and shelling in central Gaza City, Azzam evacuated his home in Gaza City on October 13, following orders by the Israeli army to head to southern Gaza.

"We left everything behind and headed south to Khan Yunis, where my extended family lives. On the way from Gaza to Khan Yunis, I saw unprecedented destruction on both sides of the road," Azzam says.

Azzam thought, based on instructions from the Israeli army, that Khan Yunis would be much safer than his home in the north. However, the minute he arrived in the southern city, explosions rocked multiple areas.

"A few hours later, our backyard in Khan Yunis was targeted twice by fighter jets without any prior warning. It was a miracle that we survived as the house was full of 40 people, half of whom were women and children," he says.

Whatever food the house can secure goes first to the children. The house is filled with children of all ages – the youngest is a one-year-old who requires formula milk that is also unavailable in the enclave.

UNRWA has warned that many women, especially those pregnant or lactating, have been unable to nourish themselves and their children, endangering their health and well-being.

This has led people to dangerous coping mechanisms due to food scarcity, such as skipping meals, using unsafe and unhealthy methods for making fire to cook, and unconventional eating, such as consuming combinations of raw onion and uncooked eggplant.