TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Greece stresses benefits of better relations with Türkiye, noting differences
We owe future generations legacy of ‘peaceful international neighbourhood,’ says Greek Foreign Minister, Gerapetritis.
Greece stresses benefits of better relations with Türkiye, noting differences
Greek FM Gerapetritis noted the Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council to be held in Athens on December 7. / Photo: Reuters
November 25, 2023

Greece has emphasised the benefits of better relations with Türkiye without ignoring fundamental differences between the two countries.

In an article penned for the Parapolitika newspaper on Saturday, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis drew attention to the thaw in relations since February. “In this regard, political and administrative communication channels have been developed in recent months, fostering an improved level of mutual understanding and facilitating the development of essential interpersonal relations.”

“We emphasise mutually beneficial cooperation, namely a positive agenda with measures more of a commercial and economic character and confidence-building measures oriented towards the defense and military dimension,” he wrote.

But Gerapetritis warned about the profound differences between the two neighbouring NATO allies in bilateral relations and international matters.

'Positive climate'

Recommended

In particular, he noted the Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council to be held in Athens on December 7.

“The Greek government welcomes the upcoming High-Level Cooperation Council with awareness and seriousness. And with our gaze fixed on the next generations. It is to them we owe the legacy of a peaceful international neighbourhood, which will substantially contribute to the prosperity and progress of our country.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed the "positive climate" in relations during a meeting in September in New York.

The leaders confirmed the roadmap and timeline of bilateral contacts as agreed to in an earlier meeting of foreign ministers in Ankara.​​​​​​​

RelatedAmid thaw in ties, Türkiye ready to resume high-level dialogue with Greece
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan