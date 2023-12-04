The Red Cross president has arrived in war-torn Gaza, calling for the protection of civilians in the besieged Palestinian territory, where she warned that human suffering is "intolerable."

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric's travel to the region would happen in several stages with "a visit to Israel expected over the coming weeks."

"I have arrived in Gaza, where people's suffering is intolerable," Spoljaric said on X, formerly Twitter.

"It is unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza, and with a military siege in place there is also no adequate humanitarian response currently possible," she added in an ICRC statement.

Spoljaric, whose organisation has faced criticism from both sides in the conflict for not providing adequate help to Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, insists that "all those deprived of liberty must be treated humanely."

Full-scale Israeli offensive

Her visit comes after full-scale fighting resumed Friday following the collapse of a week-long truce brokered by Qatar and Egypt, during which Israel and Hamas exchanged scores of hostages and prisoners.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas in retaliation for the Palestinian resistance group's October 7 attacks that killed about 1,200 people and saw 240 hostages taken, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's military said on Sunday it had carried out around 10,000 air strikes since the war started.