Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday expressed his "growing concern" regarding the Venezuela-Guyana land dispute, in an area that is rich in oil, during the inauguration of the Mercosur summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Alongside officials from Mercosur - South America's economic and political bloc made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay - Lula underscored the need for leaders to pay close attention to the renewed dispute concerning the Essequibo region.

Brazil, which borders both nations, is offering help for negotiation to help bring down the tension.

"One thing we don't want here in South America is war. We don't need war, we don't need conflicts. What we need is to build peace because only with widespread peace can we develop our countries," Lula said.

"Mercosur cannot remain oblivious to this situation.”

The dispute between Venezuela and Guyana escalated after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a bid to annex the Essequibo territory, rich in oil, after a referendum on December 4. Essequibo is a forested region with a river and an offshore area.

Around 96 percent of Venezuelans back their government’s claim over the span of 160,000-square-kilometer (61,776-square-mile) territory, which both countries claim as their own.

Around eight years ago, multinational ExxonMobil made an oil discovery in Essequibo, leading to a protracted dispute between Guyana and Venezuela.

The area has been disputed since the 19th century when Guyana was a British colony. In 1899, an international tribunal had given the territory to Guayana despite strong protest from Venezuela.

Guyana has now sought international support with its Attorney General Anil Nandlall saying he will ask the UN Security Council to intervene if Venezuela takes further action.

Brazil’s Lula says he doesn't wish the situation "to contaminate the resumption of the regional integration process or constitute a threat to peace and stability."

As per estimates, there are around 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas reserves located off Guyana's coast.