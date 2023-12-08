TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan pushes for 2-state solution to Israel-Palestine
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with his counterparts assigned by a joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit last month, visits the US to press for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli attacks for over two months.
Turkish FM Fidan pushes for 2-state solution to Israel-Palestine
"We think that regional governments should act responsibly," said Fidan, underlining the need for a two-state solution to be achieved after a ceasefire in Gaza to avoid another war in region. / Photo: AA
December 8, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated his call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"What we are trying to promote is a permanent two-state solution," Fidan told reporters in Washington on Friday.

Fidan, along with his counterparts assigned by a joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit last month, is visiting the US to press for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli attacks for over two months.

"We think that regional governments should act responsibly," said Fidan, underlining the need for a two-state solution to be achieved after a ceasefire in Gaza to avoid another war in region.

He said this would be what the ministerial committee​​​​​​​ sought to promote, noting that such a solution had to be a "structural" one.

RelatedGlobal media cartels trying to cover up brutality in Gaza: Erdogan

Independent Palestinian state

Recommended

Türkiye is ready to make every contribution to reach the aim of two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict, Fidan stressed.

The committee has been pressing for a two-state solution, and called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a week-long truce with Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan