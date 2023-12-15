Israel has been heading towards international isolation amid its relentless attacks on Palestinians, and the trend will only grow in the coming days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan expressed that "expecting goodwill from Israel is no longer possible," but the world opinion regarding Tel Aviv has changed.

Recalling the initial UN General Assembly vote over Israel's actions in Palestine's Gaza, Erdogan reminded that 121 countries had opposed Israel while 40 states abstained and 10 - including the United States - supported Tel Aviv.

"But now the times have changed," he added, expressing that more and more countries are taking a stance against Israel, and said: "This shows that Israel is now heading towards isolation. In the following days, this isolation will increase even more."

The UN General Assembly on December 12 overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. The non-binding resolution passed with 153 votes in favour.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in the wake of a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 51,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Related US holds historic responsibility to ensure permanent ceasefire: Erdogan

Phone call with Biden