Türkiye asserts its presence through effective mediation: Altun
Addressing the Public Diplomacy Coordination Board, Türkiye's communications director stresses the board's importance as an umbrella organisation to implement public diplomacy activities effectively at all state levels.
"Since 2020, the crises occurring in our surroundings and worldwide have clearly demonstrated Türkiye's significance to the global public opinion," Altun said. /Photo: AA / Others
December 22, 2023

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that Türkiye "continues its journey as an ally, an economic actor, and a centre of attraction" and plays a significant role as a "global actor" in crisis resolution.

Speaking at the Public Diplomacy Coordination Board convened on Thursday under his chairmanship at the Presidential Complex, Altun said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has put serious effort into making public diplomacy and strategic communication one of the main strategic approaches of the state, enabling significant initiatives to be realised.

He emphasised the importance of the Coordination Board, stating that it has been established as an umbrella organisation to institutionalise public diplomacy activities and to be able to implement them effectively at all levels of the state.

He said the goal of public diplomacy is to "strengthen the Türkiye brand," and efforts are made to provide accurate and effective information, strategically conduct communication and maximise the potential of Türkiye's smart power.

Altun highlighted the significance of conveying Türkiye's perspective on international and regional issues in a clear and transparent manner, especially those related to Türkiye's interests, contributing to global peace and stability.

Türkiye's role in crisis resolution

At the end of the meeting, Altun said that acting in coordination with public diplomacy is the path to enhancing the quality of the work produced.

He said Türkiye possesses strong capabilities in the international arena and public diplomacy, emphasising the need for more effort and collaboration to further advance and develop this potential.

Highlighting that Türkiye is located in a region filled with crises and opportunities, Altun said, "Since 2020, the crises occurring in our surroundings and worldwide have clearly demonstrated Türkiye's significance to the global public opinion."

"Despite all challenges and strong tests, Türkiye continues to move forward with correct steps in its economy. At this point, Türkiye continues its journey as an ally, an economic actor, and a centre of attraction," he said.

"On the other hand, with the crisis resolution facilitated by the diplomatic leadership of our President, Türkiye, as a global actor, is asserting its presence through effective mediation," he added.

