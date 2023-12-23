Türkiye has remained committed to achieving its goal of becoming a greener country throughout 2023, undertaking several initiatives for a sustainable future.

Here are some important developments concerning Türkiye's environmental efforts and achievements in 2023.

Zero Waste efforts on international scale

Türkiye's zero waste project emphasises the importance of conserving natural resources, increasing recycling, and combating the disastrous effects of the climate crisis.

Following the adoption of a resolution Türkiye submitted to the 77th United Nations General Assembly titled "Promoting zero waste practices to achieve sustainable development goals," the country kicked off the observation of the very first "International Zero Waste Day" on March 30.

First Lady Emine Erdogan said at a special session of International Zero Waste Day, which she attended as a special guest of the UN secretary-general, that through the Zero Waste project, the country has saved 650 million tons of raw materials and prevented 4 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions by recycling millions of tons of waste.

Related Türkiye's success on zero waste crosses borders: Turkish First Lady Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, led by his wife, within the scope of the 78th UN General Assembly held in New York in September.

First Lady Emine Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also signed the declaration of goodwill to promote the "Zero Waste Project" globally.

The first meeting of the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board, held online on July 27, was also chaired by Emine Erdogan upon the proposal of Guterres.

At the first meeting, nations decided to take steps to support local and national zero waste initiatives, disseminate international good practices and success stories, and share knowledge with different countries and sectors.

Board members came together in the first meeting held face-to-face at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on October 1.

Related Waste-free life: World can overcome climate crisis - Türkiye's first lady

Net zero emission target by 2053

President Erdogan attended the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Speaking at the World Climate Action Summit in Expo City in Dubai, within the scope of the summit, Erdogan said: "Although our historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions is below 1 percent, we are taking very important steps using our own means."

The president proudly expressed that Türkiye foresees to achieve the net zero emission target by 2053.

Türkiye also updated its National Contribution Declaration, which includes greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in the context of combating the climate crisis and is a milestone in the implementation of the Paris Agreement and submitted it to the UN Secretariat on April 15.

Thus, an important step was taken by Türkiye to achieve the Paris Agreement goals, and a roadmap was developed for national actions against the climate crisis.

Türkiye aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 41 percent compared to the reference scenario by 2030, with emissions peaking in 2038 at the latest.

For greenhouse gas emission reduction and climate crisis adaptation, two separate action plans were developed: the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan (2023-2030) and the Climate Change Mitigation Action Plan (2023-2030).

The main goal of the Climate Change Mitigation Action Plan was announced as meeting the reduction target set by the updated National Contribution Declaration.

Agriculture and food security, industry, energy, urban, water resource management, biodiversity and ecosystem services, public health, tourism and cultural heritage, transportation and communication, social development, and disaster risk reduction are all included in Türkiye's National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan.

Strategic goals and adaptation actions were determined as a result of vulnerability and risk analyses for 11 sectors.

Related Türkiye committed to sustainable future with global partners: Altun

Istanbul hosted World Cities Day events

The 2023 World Cities Day program, with the theme "Financing a Sustainable Urban Future for Everyone," was held in Istanbul at the end of October, and participated by first lady Emine Erdogan and Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki.

Environment Week themed 'Clean Sea, Clean World'