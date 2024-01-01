TÜRKİYE
Thousands march in Istanbul, chanting 'killer Israel, get out of Palestine'
Hundreds of thousands of people participate in a march in Istanbul, in support of Palestinians amid Israel’s attacks on besieged Gaza.
Demonstrators also condemned a PKK attack that martyred 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq weeks earlier. / Photo: AA
January 1, 2024

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for an event titled "Mercy for our martyrs, support for Palestine, curse on Israel” in mosques during the morning prayers to join a procession organised by Türkiye’s NGO TUGVA and National Will Platform.

The event involved the participation of 308 non-governmental organisations (NGOs). After the morning prayers at Hagia Sophia Mosque, Eminonu New Mosque, Sultanahmet Mosque, and Suleymaniye Mosque on Monday, the participants rallied in the mosque courtyards, offering prayers for the martyrs and Palestinians who lost their lives in Israeli attacks.

The participants assembled in Hagia Sophia Square after the prayers and chanted slogans such as "Martyrs never die, the homeland will not be divided," "Collaborator traitors will be held accountable, killer Israel will be held accountable," "Killer Israel, get out of Palestine," "Our blood, our lives sacrificed for Al Aqsa," and "Greetings to Hamas, resistance will continue."

The Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, former Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop, and the president of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for the Dissemination of Knowledge and a member of the High Advisory Board of TUGVA, Bilal Erdogan, were among the participants.

Prayers were also offered for the 12 Turkish soldiers killed in the Claw-Lock Operation zone in northern Iraq and for those killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza.

After the prayers, the participants began marching towards the Galata Bridge, carrying signs in Turkish, Arabic, and English.

