Daesh terrorists in preparation for attacks arrested in Istanbul
After a collaborative effort by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and the Istanbul Police, the legal processes for the 32 suspects apprehended by the Istanbul Anti-Terrorism teams have been completed.
January 3, 2024

In anti-terror operations against Daesh across 9 provinces centred in Istanbul, 25 out of the 32 detained suspects apprehended for plotting attacks on synagogues and churches in Istanbul have been arrested.

Following the joint operation by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and the Istanbul Police, the legal procedures for the 32 suspects, arrested by the Istanbul Anti-Terrorism teams, have been concluded.

Of the individuals sent to court after a health check, 25 have been arrested. Judicial control measures, such as house arrest, were applied to a total of five people, while two suspects were referred for deportation procedures.

Discovery images revealed

During the investigation, law enforcement found that the Salman-i Faris Battalion, the Turkish branch of the terrorist organisation Daesh, had been established. The suspects, whose identities and addresses were determined, were engaged in reconnaissance and photography activities to plan actions against Jewish and Christian places of worship in Istanbul.

The operation, conducted on December 29, 2023, in 9 provinces centred in Istanbul, resulted in the capture of 32 suspects, including 3 presumed members of the Daesh terrorist organisation, who were preparing to carry out attacks on synagogues and churches.

SOURCE:AA
