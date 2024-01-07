An Israeli soldier ridiculed Palestinian university students in front of the bombed Al Azhar University in Gaza, according to a video recorded by soldiers.

The footage shared on social media on Saturday shows the soldier mocking Palestinians among the ruins of the school in northern Gaza that was bombed by Israeli forces.

"To those who say why there is no education in Gaza. We bombed them. This is very bad. That way you'll never be an engineer anymore," said the soldier.

The visuals have garnered significant reaction from the world.