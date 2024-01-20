The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule carrying the crew of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), including Türkiye's first space traveller, Alper Gezeravci, has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS).

The orbiting station welcomed the crew at 1042 GMT (1342 Türkiye time) on Saturday, approximately 37 hours after they successfully blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States, on January 18.

After the docking process, the Ax-3 space mission crew entered the International Space Station (ISS) at 1216 GMT (1516 Türkiye time).

The astronauts will now get straight to work, attending to their country-related science missions. Gezeravci will conduct 13 scientific experiments prepared by Turkish scientists and research institutions.

In a pre-launch press conference of the Ax-3 Crew, the trailblazing Turkish astronaut revealed that he was bringing some surprise items from Türkiye to the ISS as a symbol of the country's renowned hospitality.

He also brought along personal mementoes for the historic journey, including family photographs, items representing his nomadic Turkish heritage and patches of his first Air Force squadron alongside a Turkish flag.

Life on the ISS

Ax-3’s all-European crew includes Axiom Space chief astronaut and former ISS commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, representing Spain and the US as the Ax-3 mission commander. In 2022, he led Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first private mission to the ISS.

The mission pilot is Colonel Walter Villadei from the Italian Air Force. Gezeravci, an F-16 fighter pilot from the Turkish Air Force, is taking part in Ax-3 as a mission specialist alongside Swedish astronaut Marcus Wandt from the European Space Agency.

Throughout their two-week stay on the orbiting station, the crew will start the day at 0600 GMT, as is tradition at the ISS. After breakfast and socialising with crewmates, they will meet with mission control to discuss the day’s schedule and missions.

During the day, they will exercise for at least two hours, and in the evening, they will have dinner after completing their tasks. At 2200 GMT, they will retreat to their sleeping compartment and finish the day in sleeping bags.

Among the 13 experiments Türkiye will conduct on the ISS is PRANET, created by middle school students from Türkiye's eastern city of Mus, which examines the antibacterial effects of propolis in microgravity environments.