Türkiye has set its sights on deep space exploration and Lunar Research Program (AYAP) after achieving success in the satellite field with its first manned space mission.

The roots of Türkiye's space journey trace back to the 1990s when groundwork was laid for the development of Earth observation satellites. There was substantial progress in this area between 2001 and 2003, with state support and technology transfer methods playing a pivotal role.

Since the establishment of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) in 2018, the emphasis has been on conducting space activities and advancing space exploration.

Prepared with the contributions of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), and various institutions in the country, Türkiye's National Space Program was announced in 2021.

Following the country's 10-year plan within the scope of the National Space Program, the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, was headed to the International Space Station (ISS) on January 19 to conduct 13 scientific experiments.

Lunar Research Program