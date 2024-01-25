Türkiye's AK Party has urged the international community to take collective efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli violence in Palestine's Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“We call on the international community to make every effort possible to help end the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza and the West Bank, and achieve a just and lasting peaceful settlement between Israel and Palestine,” Zafer Sirakaya, Head of the Foreign Relations Department of AK Party, said on Thursday.

“We reject any attack on the elderly, women, or children, regardless of who perpetrates it or for whatever reason,” Sirakaya added in a statement released by the party, highlighting the unprecedented humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

The statement underscored the alarming number of children losing limbs, condemning the actions as a violation of human rights.

Decrying how the UN Security Council "has failed to intervene," the AK Party welcomed South Africa’s recent case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, saying “it will be imperative to act upon the implementation of its ruling including the provisional measures if the ICJ so decides.”

Occupation and displacement