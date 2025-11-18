AFRICA
Sudanese army, allies report major gains against RSF in North Kordofan
The Sudan Shield Forces say they inflicted heavy losses on the RSF in Um Sayala, as fighting intensifies across Kordofan following RSF advances in Darfur.
A deadly power struggle between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary force has plunged the country into one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. / Anadolu Agency
November 18, 2025

Sudanese army forces and allied fighters inflicted heavy losses on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the North Kordofan state, an allied group has said.

The Sudan Shield Forces, an ally of the army, said in a statement on Tuesday that it had carried out a “successful military combat mission” in the Um Sayala area of North Kordofan, as part of a plan “to eradicate rebellion and completely destroy its capabilities in the North Kordofan axis.”

The group claimed that it had inflicted heavy losses on the RSF in both personnel and equipment, “despite the large-scale mobilisation of the militia, which was supported by drones and heavy artillery.”

It, however, acknowledged casualties among its fighters, including its commander, Abu Aqla Kikil, who sustained minor injuries.

Formed in early 2022 in the eastern Al Jazirah state, the group has an estimated force of more than 35,000 fighters.

Kikil had joined the RSF in August 2023, but later defected to the army.

On Monday, the Sudanese army said that it had recaptured Um Sayala, 200 kilometres north of the provincial capital El Obeid, following fierce clashes with the RSF.

The rebel group, however, claimed that it had achieved victory over army forces in Um Sayala.

RelatedTRT World - UN says civilians in Sudan's North Darfur enduring 'unspeakable' suffering

RSF advances in Kordofan

Following the RSF seizure of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, last month, fighting between the paramilitary group and the Sudanese army spread to new fronts, particularly to the Kordofan region in central and southern Sudan.

The group controls all five Darfur states, out of Sudan’s 18 states, while the army holds most of the remaining 13 states, including Khartoum.

Darfur makes up about one-fifth of Sudan’s territory, but most of the country’s 50 million people live in army-held areas.

The conflict between the army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization.

RelatedTRT World - What’s happening in Sudan — and how it got this bad
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
