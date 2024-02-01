Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said there already exists “de facto peace” between his country and Armenia, but a formal treaty is needed to finalise the normalisation of bilateral ties, his office has said in a statement.

“But in order to bring this process to a logical end, a peace treaty must be signed and Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan end,” Aliyev told a meeting on Thursday with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong in Baku.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Azerbaijan liberated most of the region during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended with a Russian-brokered peace agreement, opening the door to normalisation.