When 26-year-old Huda* was asked to vacate her home in Gaza by the Israeli army on October 17, all she could manage to grab was her ID card and a few bare essentials.

That was just a couple of weeks after Israel launched a military blitz on the coastal enclave following the unprecedented cross-border operation by Hamas.

It was only at the Al Maghazi refugee camp – in central Gaza – that the gravity of the situation finally dawned on Huda – not just from the insecurity that gripped her life but also because of the hardships of sharing space with thousands of fellow Palestinians, with very little privacy and no access to items of personal hygiene.

“At that time, I was terrified and didn’t even think of taking the hygiene facilities, sanitary products, or even the pads,” she tells TRT World over the phone.

Huda and her family – two brothers, two sisters and parents – stayed at the Al Maghazi for over 75 days before being displaced once again, this time to Rafah in the south of the besieged enclave.

Huda, a journalist, is one of an estimated one million Palestinian women and girls among 1.9 million people displaced in Gaza due to the Israeli assault, which has continued for four months and resulted in the death of over 27,000 Palestinians and injury to close to 70,000.

Dr Iman Farajallah, a clinical psychologist born and raised in Gaza, highlights the impact of the prolonged Israeli assault on women’s health.

“The ongoing Israeli war has exacerbated women’s plight, denying them access to essential menstrual hygiene products, plunging them into physical discomfort and heightened health risks, particularly for those residing in makeshift shelters like tents and schoolrooms,” Dr Farajallah tells TRT World.

Most of the displaced women are now living in overcrowded makeshift tents, grappling with challenges such as limited access to clean running water and toilets.

With Israel allowing very little aid into the enclave, where hunger stalks millions of people, personal hygiene items have become a luxury. And these women have been forced to resort to desperate, unsanitary measures for their health, risking long-term repercussions on their health.

Disturbing reports highlight instances of women popping period-delaying pills as well as using cloth fabrics or tent strips as pads – an unsettling testament to the extraordinary challenges Palestinian women are enduring during their menstrual cycles.

‘Unique struggle’

Buhara Guney, an Istanbul-based gynaecologist currently volunteering as a health professional at the Rafah border, says the hardship faced by women in Gaza is staggering.

“Amid humanitarian crises like the one unfolding in Gaza, women find themselves in an even more disadvantaged position due to the challenges posed by their physiological cycles,” Guney tells TRT World.

“It's a sobering reality that highlights the unique struggles faced by Palestinian women.”

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimates that at its shelters in Rafah, there is only one toilet per 486 people. In these conditions exacerbated by a water shortage, maintaining regular hygiene has become a luxury.

These deteriorating conditions disproportionately affect women’s health, making them more susceptible to infections.