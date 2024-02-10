Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos has sold around 12M shares of the online retail and cloud services firm for roughly $2B, according to a company filing, soon after laying out a plan to sell his shares over the next year.

The sale took place on Wednesday and Thursday, the filings showed.

Last week, Amazon said that Bezos would sell up to 50M shares in the firm.

The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on Nov. 8, 2023, and would be completed by Jan. 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.

