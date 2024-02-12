The long queue of anxious parents waiting outside paediatrician Rajaa Okasha's tent shows how badly his voluntary services are needed after four months of an Israel assault on Gaza that has been especially hard for children.

Working all day under canvas on the sandy ground with hardly any medicine available, he does what he can for an endless line of sick and injured children living through a war that has made almost everyone in the enclave homeless.

Okasha is homeless himself after fleeing his home in Beit Hanoon, the first place targeted by Israel's ground offensive, and like the majority of Palestinians in Gaza has ended up in Rafah on the border with Egypt.

"When I see a child, I feel the need to offer him treatment and to try and help him," Okasha said, explaining why he had set up a tent as a free medical centre for children in the part of Rafah where he is sheltering.

A nurse bandages a toddler's foot, a mother with an exhausted, careworn face cradles her baby, a blonde girl stares out from around a tent flap and there is a constant sound of fussing and crying.

The Israeli military's air and ground assault on Gaza has since killed more than 28,000 Palestinians say health authorities in the enclave while causing untold devastation and a humanitarian catastrophe.

As Okasha examines a screaming baby, squirming with discomfort, a line of parents extends from his desk back through the tent and out into the busy Rafah area where it stands near market stalls.

Israel has said it plans to extend its military campaign into Rafah, where more than a million displaced people have crammed, leading aid agencies to warn an assault on the city would cause utter catastrophe.

Rife with disease