Amir still remembers the “best months” of his life from 12 years ago. He was a 12-year-old teenager then, travelling to his ancestral land of Gaza with his parents.

Now 24, the Ukrainian of Palestinian origins is caught between two wars – one raging in his adopted country, Ukraine, and the other where his roots lie. And he grieves for both.

Amir – who wants to be identified only by his first name – is among 4,000 Palestinians who call Ukraine home – most of them are second-generation Ukrainian citizens. Many have never seen their ancestral land.

Yet, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza tugs at their heartstrings as they watch from afar the brutality unleashed by Israel on the hapless civilians in the coastal enclave.

Despite the evident contrast in death tolls and the intensity of bombings over four months – Gaza facing a concentrated impact versus Ukraine's prolonged two-year conflict – there persists a common thread of pain and suffering that unites both Palestinians and Ukrainians.

Both regions are witnessing civilian victims, including children, and attacks on essential infrastructure like schools and hospitals.

People like Amir, born and raised in Kiev, exemplify this dual perspective.

Amir’s father migrated from Gaza to Ukraine in the '90s as part of a Soviet-era program for Palestinians to study medicine in Ukrainian universities, married a Ukrainian woman and settled in the country.

Amir reflects on the challenges of grappling with concern for both his family in Ukraine and those enduring hardship in Gaza.

“It would be unfair for me to say that I live a safe life since life is not safe when missiles are flying overhead and people are dying,” he tells TRT World.

“Of course, not to the extent as it is happening in Gaza or not to the extent that is happening on the frontlines in Ukraine.”

This perspective from Amir encapsulates the complex emotions faced by those with deep-rooted ties to both countries, where the emotional burden remains palpable despite the disparities in the external perception of their respective struggles.

Gaza through Amir’s eyes

When Amir last visited Gaza 12 years ago, his parents and sister had first travelled to Egypt and crossed into the enclave through the Rafah border to meet their extended family —uncles, aunts, grandmother, grandfather and numerous cousins.

Amir looks back fondly on his childhood memories in Gaza, cherishing the time spent with his extensive family. As he spent time with his father’s siblings and several cousins, Amir picked up Arabic and even forgot some Ukrainian and Russian words he knew.

However, his cherished memories now stand in stark contrast to the grim reality. Israel’s relentless bombings have ravaged entire Gaza, claiming the lives of more than 28,000 people and injuring over 60,000 in just four months.

Amir lost one of his uncles during the Israeli assault and his family there now has sought refuge in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

The once vibrant echoes of his childhood memories now contend with the harsh aftermath of conflict, leaving Amir to grapple with loss and a homeland forever altered.

Before October 7

Two years ago, when the Russian attack began against Ukraine, Amir’s family back home in Gaza was deeply concerned for their well-being.

Amir recounts, “After the war started, they were asking how is everything in Ukraine. Especially when I spoke to my grandmother, who has a very sensitive personality, she was quite worried. That’s why I kept her out of the main news and didn’t talk about the death toll in Ukraine.”

Up until October 7, Amir maintained regular communication with his uncles, aunts and grandmother through phone calls and video chats, reassuring them that he and his family were doing okay in Kiev.

However, due to frequent internet outages in Gaza, he can now only receive text messages from them, hoping for their safety and well-being.

Palestinians in Ukraine

Muhammed, a 27-year-old Palestinian-Ukrainian Muslim serving as a chaplain in the Ukrainian army, too is caught between the two wars. His father emigrated from Anata, a suburb of Jerusalem, to Donetsk in the ’90s, where Muhammed was born.

Having once worked for the Islamic Cultural Centre in Kiev, Muhammed’s life took a drastic turn when Russia launched the “special military operation” against Ukraine two years ago.