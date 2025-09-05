The Israeli military has struck a residential high-rise building in western Gaza City that houses hundreds of displaced Palestinians in a densely populated area that shelters tens of thousands of civilians.

The targeted building, known as Mushtaha Tower, was hit on several floors, causing extensive damage, while plumes of smoke were seen rising over the area, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported on Friday.

According to local sources, the military has bombed the same building four times since the start of Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza on October 7, 2023, destroying multiple apartments.

Adjacent to the site is the Kateiba Camp, one of Gaza City’s largest displacement camps, home to tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Nearby Al-Azhar and Islamic University campuses also shelter thousands of tents and tens of thousands of displaced persons.

The western Gaza area as a whole now accommodates roughly 1 million displaced residents, mostly from the east and northern parts of the city and north Gaza.

The management of Mushtaha Tower rejected Israel’s allegations.

In a statement, it said: “The building is free of any military or security installations and serves solely as shelter for displaced Palestinians.”

“All floors were open and exposed, containing no light or heavy weapons,” it added.

Meanwhile, local residents expressed shock at the Israeli claims.