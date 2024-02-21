An Israeli air strike has hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa district in Syria's capital Damascus, killing two people, Syrian regime's state media and a security source said.

A military source cited by Syrian state TV said the strike at about 0640GMT on Wednesday, wounded a number of other people, identifying the dead as civilians.

Images published by Syrian regime's state media showed the charred side of a multi-storey building. The security source said the "attack did not achieve its aims".

The neighbourhood hosts residential buildings, schools and Iranian cultural centres, and lies near a large, heavily-guarded complex used by security agencies.

The district was struck in an Israeli attack in February 2023 that killed Iranian military experts.

Witnesses heard several back-to-back explosions. The blasts scared children at a nearby school and ambulances rushed to the area, the witnesses told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Regional tensions