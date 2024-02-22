James Biden, the brother of US President Joe Biden, has informed lawmakers involved in an impeachment inquiry that his business career was unrelated to their relationship.

In closed-door testimony on Wednesday, James, 74, told investigators in the House of Representatives that he never asked Biden for official favours or relied on his status as the sibling of a prominent politician to advance his interests.

He said Biden had no involvement or financial interests in any of the ventures he has pursued over the past 50 years.

"Those who have said or thought otherwise were either mistaken, ill-informed, or flat-out lying," he said in a prepared statement.

Republican lawmakers in the ongoing five-plus hour interview came out and told reporters, without citing details, that James Biden's responses so far have contradicted his opening statement and that he has made efforts to avoid directly answering investigators' questions.

"He has said a lot of things that have contradicted himself in that testimony," Representative Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said during an afternoon break from questioning. "So when you see the transcript, you'll see."

Republicans have spent months investigating whether Biden improperly benefited from family members' foreign business ventures, but have so far failed to turn up evidence of wrongdoing. Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is due to testify next week.

Criticism over the lack of evidence against the president has grown even among Republicans. Many GOP lawmakers say they have yet to see evidence of the "high crimes and misdemeanours" required for impeachment, despite alleged efforts by members of the Biden family to leverage the last name into corporate paydays domestically and abroad.

Ex-FBI informant

The inquiry is facing new headwinds as prosecutors have charged a former FBI informant with lying about the Bidens' alleged business dealings in Ukraine, a central focus of the probe.

Republicans have repeatedly cited that informant's claims to bolster their accusations.

In a court filing on Tuesday, prosecutors said the informant had admitted to contacts with "officials associated with Russian intelligence."

US Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said that should be a reason to drop the probe.

"This impeachment investigation is nothing but a wild goose chase that is based on Russian disinformation and propaganda," he told reporters.