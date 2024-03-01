Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the Islamic world, Global South, and conscientious individuals in the West stand for Gaza, while “perpetrators of the massacre ignore this outcry.”

“We can see that honourable individuals in the West are no longer indifferent to this atrocity in Gaza,” Fidan said during a speech at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, on Friday.

Fidan said that the loss of effectiveness and legitimacy in the international system has brought more violence and brutality.

"Therefore, we don't have time to lose. We need diplomacy immediately, right now. What is happening in Gaza is the clearest sign of the legitimacy crisis of the international system," he expressed, adding:

"The image of Gaza is a moment of disaster where the hypocrisy of the international system is unmistakably revealed.”

He added that the self-immolation of a US soldier because he could not bear complicity in the Gaza massacre was a sign of the legitimacy crisis in the international system.

Referring to the massacre in the town of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War, which Picasso immortalised in his artwork, Fidan pointed out that for the first time since 1937, sirens are now sounding in Guernica, this time for Palestine.

"Crisis in the international system"

He said that when they talk about the "crisis in the international system", they are not referring to an abstract concept.

"We are talking about a reality where the cries of the oppressed, the shouts of those seeking justice, day by day, moment by moment, are hammered as a nail into the coffin of a system that does not produce solutions."

“We are talking about a decay in which even crying over the massacre of the oppressed and victims is punished … a loss of legitimacy in which it is a crime to be human. Whatever is to be done will be done now so that massacres like in Gaza do not happen again," he added.

Fidan said that they initiated efforts at all levels from the first day of the crisis to urgently end the violence against the people of Gaza, reminding they have expressed since the beginning of the crisis that they are ready to assume responsibility, including guarantorship, together with the countries in the region.

Collaboration between Iraq and Türkiye

The forum offered a platform for leaders from various countries to meet and address the current challenges and global issues as well as holding panels and exhibitions.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein spoke to Anadolu Agency at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, saying that the planned Türkiye-Iraq Development Road will be a "massive project" that will connect the Gulf countries with Europe.

Hussein added that both countries – Iraq and Türkiye – are "in good discussions" on the realisation of the project.

Confirming that the Iraqi side is in the process of developing the Port of Faw in southern Iraq in the first phase of the project, yet, he said, it would require further investments.

The project's 745-mile (1,200-kilometer) railway and highways will connect the Great Faw Port, which is aimed to be the largest port in the Middle East. It is planned to be completed by 2025 to the Turkish border at an expected cost of $17 billion.

"PKK is a problem for Türkiye, but it is also a problem for Iraq"

On the issue of the PKK terrorist group, the Iraqi top diplomat stressed that the terrorist group is a problem for Iraq as it is for Türkiye.

Asked about the Iraqi forces’ recent deployment in the Duhok region, northern Iraq, he replied: "It is true that PKK is a problem for Türkiye, but it is also a problem for Iraq."

He affirmed the Iraqi government is obliged "not to allow any groups to function on Iraqi soil and to attack another country."

The Iraqi foreign minister added that his government is having talks with the Turkish side over security issues, especially the security on the border areas between them.

He said that in the upcoming meeting between the two countries in Baghdad next month, they are set to discuss developing a plan regarding the general security situation between them as well as their border security.

Turkish first lady welcomes guests

As the leaders attend the panels and exhibitions at the forum, Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan welcomed international guests and held meetings with her counterparts and others.

"We were delighted to welcome the heads of states and governments, their esteemed spouses, and all of our international guests from around the globe to the third Antalya Diplomacy Forum," Erdogan said on X.

"The forum provides a crucial platform for dialogue and peace by bringing together people of various cultures, languages, and perspectives."

She hoped that diplomacy will find greater light "amidst the darkness of conflicts" and that "wars will cease to inflict further suffering on humanity."

Emine Erdogan met Croatian President Gibarar Kitarovic, first lady of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Sibel Tatar, wife of TRNC premier Fatma Zerrin Ustel, Serbian first lady Tamara Vucic, and Queen Inkhosikati Lambikiza of Eswatini, among others.

She also held a meeting with economist Jeffrey Sachs, also the director of UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

"With Mr. Sachs, who gave us insightful information about sustainability and the ZeroWaste movement, we talked about areas of cooperation," she said. "We discussed the efforts being made in Türkiye in this respect and shared opinions. I thank him for all his contributions."

Meanwhile, Erdogan discussed aid operations in Gaza with Kate Forbes, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Representatives from 147 countries