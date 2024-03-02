Türkiye’s envoy to Armenia has discussed the importance of achieving full normalisation between the two nations, calling for trust-building and unity.

"Our ultimate goal is to achieve full normalisation (with Armenia),” said Ambassador Serdar Kilic, Türkiye’s Special Representative for Normalisation with Armenia, during the 2024 Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday.

“There are, of course, certain conditions required for this full normalisation, and we must adhere to these conditions," he added, speaking at the "Peace, Development, and Connectivity in the South Caucasus" panel.

Kilic emphasised the need for trust-building measures in discussions with Armenia's Special Representative, Ruben Rubinyan, and stressed the significance of focusing on unity rather than division.

Rubinyan, Armenia's Deputy Speaker of Parliament, acknowledged challenges in Armenia’s relations with Türkiye and emphasised the sensitivity of normalisation talks, admitting both positive and negative outcomes.

He confirmed no preconditions for negotiations with Türkiye and announced plans to open the Türkiye-Armenia border for third-world citizens by July 2024, aiming for greater integration.

"We should be able to open our borders not only in happy times but also in prosperous times. Now at this point, I cannot see a reason why the border between Türkiye and Armenia should be closed," he said.

Kilic also expressed hope for the opening of the Türkiye-Armenia border, suggesting that presenting this as a precondition could create issues, and offered to meet with Rubinyan in Yerevan in the upcoming week.

Peace between Baku, Yerevan

Highlighting the longstanding conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish Representative Kilic called for the nations to learn from past failures and underscored the importance of considering the welfare of the region's people for positive outcomes in the normalisation process and peace talks.

He cautioned against imposing unilateral solutions, emphasising the necessity of mutual dialogue and cooperation.

Rubinyan noted ongoing peace talks with Azerbaijan, particularly regarding border delineation based on the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

He expressed Armenia's readiness for peace, clarified that they do not make regional claims within Azerbaijan, and added that Yerevan's efforts to improve its defence capabilities do not indicate aggression.