WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills another Palestinian baby under its Gaza starvation policy
A two-year-old in Gaza starved to death amid Israel’s military offensive and blockade, which have left food and medicine out of reach for civilians.
Children in Gaza are starving while Israel tightens its blockade. / Reuters
August 1, 2025

A two-year-old boy died of severe malnutrition in Gaza as Israel’s blockade and military attacks deepen the humanitarian crisis in the territory, local health officials said on Thursday.

Ahmad Samir Abdel Aal passed away at Nasir Hospital in Khan Younis, said doctors.

The toddler’s weight at death was just 8 kilogrammes (17.6 pounds), far below the expected 12 kilogrammes (26 pounds) for his age.

Ahmed and his family had fled Rafah, seeking refuge in a makeshift tent in the Al Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, where access to food, milk and basic supplies is nearly impossible due to ongoing Israeli restrictions.

His death highlights the worsening famine gripping Gaza, where a blockade imposed by Israel has closed border crossings for over five months, blocking essential food, medicine and baby formula.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on October 7, 2023, at least 160 Palestinians, including 91 children, have died from hunger and malnutrition, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The UN World Food Program warned on Tuesday that one in three people in Gaza had gone days without food, describing the situation as a “worst-case scenario” starvation.

The total death toll in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has surpassed 60,200 as the relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory’s health care system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
