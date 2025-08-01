A two-year-old boy died of severe malnutrition in Gaza as Israel’s blockade and military attacks deepen the humanitarian crisis in the territory, local health officials said on Thursday.

Ahmad Samir Abdel Aal passed away at Nasir Hospital in Khan Younis, said doctors.

The toddler’s weight at death was just 8 kilogrammes (17.6 pounds), far below the expected 12 kilogrammes (26 pounds) for his age.

Ahmed and his family had fled Rafah, seeking refuge in a makeshift tent in the Al Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, where access to food, milk and basic supplies is nearly impossible due to ongoing Israeli restrictions.

His death highlights the worsening famine gripping Gaza, where a blockade imposed by Israel has closed border crossings for over five months, blocking essential food, medicine and baby formula.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on October 7, 2023, at least 160 Palestinians, including 91 children, have died from hunger and malnutrition, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.