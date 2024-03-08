TÜRKİYE
US continues support for PKK/YPG terror group: Security source
Ankara expects friendly, allied countries to stop aid to PKK/YPG terrorist organisation and provide "sincere" support to the fight against terrorism.
US forces provided military training to members of the YPG in the Qamishli district in Al Hasakah province, Syria on August 16, 2023. / Photo: AA
March 8, 2024

The United States has been continuing to support the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation under the pretext of fighting Daesh, a Turkish National Defence Ministry source has reported.

"It is not possible to fight a terrorist organisation using another terrorist organisation. So, the fight against terrorism cannot be done with terrorists," the source told reporters on Thursday.

In late February, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla visited Al Hawl and Al Roj camps for displaced people in Syria, where the YPG/PKK terrorist group holds the families of Daesh terrorists.

"Our expectation from friendly and allied countries is to stop aid and support to the PKK/YPG/SDF terrorist organisation and to provide sincere support to our fight against terrorism," the source added.

RelatedTürkiye will eventually eradicate 'the roots' of terrorists — Erdogan

More than 40,000 people killed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday reiterated that Türkiye is resolute in its fight against terrorism.

"We maintain our will to create a 30-40 kilometre deep security corridor along our Syrian border. We are determined to fill with new steps the gaps in this corridor, part of which we have already established with our previous operations," he said.

"As we have openly told them in person, we call on all in the region to respect this security strategy of ours. Otherwise, they themselves will be the reason of potential tensions," he added.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

