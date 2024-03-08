The United States has been continuing to support the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation under the pretext of fighting Daesh, a Turkish National Defence Ministry source has reported.

"It is not possible to fight a terrorist organisation using another terrorist organisation. So, the fight against terrorism cannot be done with terrorists," the source told reporters on Thursday.

In late February, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla visited Al Hawl and Al Roj camps for displaced people in Syria, where the YPG/PKK terrorist group holds the families of Daesh terrorists.

"Our expectation from friendly and allied countries is to stop aid and support to the PKK/YPG/SDF terrorist organisation and to provide sincere support to our fight against terrorism," the source added.

