Palestine's national football player killed in Israeli strike: federation
Palestinian football player, who used to be a part of the national team, Mohammed Barakat, is affectionately known as "The Lion" and is one of 158 athletes killed by Israel since October 7.
Barakat began his professional career in 2015. / Photo: Getty Images
March 13, 2024

The Palestinian football federation has said that a former national team member Mohammed Barakat was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

The federation said the 39-year-old Barakat was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Affectionately known as "the lion" by fellow players, Barakat had played for the national team as well as a number of clubs in Gaza, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

He began his professional career in 2015 with Shabab Khanyounis, where he became the first player in Gaza to score 100 goals with a single team.

Palestinian authorities in Gaza says more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israeli war on the enclave.

The Palestinian Football Association says 158 athletes, including 91 football players from various divisions, are among those killed.

Israel's assault on Gaza began after Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
