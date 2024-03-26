The chief advisor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed "great sorrow" over the death of four members of a Turkish-Bulgarian immigrant family in western Germany, including two children, in a house fire.

"I learned with great sorrow that four people from the same family, including two children, lost their lives in the fire that occurred in the city of Solingen, Germany, and many others were injured," Akif Cagatay Kilic said on X on Tuesday after the incident, which occurred on Monday.

Calling the fire "reminiscent of the Solingen Massacre of 1993," Kilic urged German authorities to investigate the incident in all its aspects.

He was referring to a racist attack in which the home of a Turkish immigrant family was set ablaze on May 29, 1993 by four far-right extremists, who were later arrested and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison.

Kilic extended his condolences to the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

Related Türkiye commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack

Investigation is under way

Four members of a Turkish-Bulgarian immigrant family were victims of Monday’s house fire in Germany’s Solingen city, authorities said.

Türkiye’s consulate general in Dusseldorf expressed deep sorrow for the loss of lives among community members and wished all injured a speedy recovery, in a condolence message posted on social media.