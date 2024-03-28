Palestine's Gaza will be included in future activity reports of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) through Türkiye's initiative.

Türkiye's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Gulnur Aybet, said the 219th Executive Board Meeting of the organisation was "intense and productive" in her speech on the final day of the meeting on Wednesday.

Even though parties cannot agree on everything, with some understanding, they can reach a consensus on some points that are found acceptable, the envoy underlined.

This would determine "how far we can advance this organisation," she said.

Aybet explained that "the entire UN system emerged from the ashes of a devastating war on a global scale, where atrocities were committed, and as a result, these institutions were established with the aim of ‘never again.’" But wars and atrocities have been continuing despite the UN's founding principles.

She expressed concern that when there are no children to teach, journalists to report, or anything left to rebuild, the mission of these institutions loses its significance.