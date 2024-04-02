BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk's Starlink, Telecom Italia at loggerheads in broadband rollout
Starlink claims that Telecom Italia for months has failed to comply with regulations that require it to share data to avoid frequency interference.
Elon Musk's Starlink, Telecom Italia at loggerheads in broadband rollout
Accusations were rejected by Telecom Italia with a spokesman saying that the information owed to Starlink has already been provided. / Photo: AFP
April 2, 2024

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service provider has accused Telecom Italia of hindering its broadband internet rollout in Italy by withholding information needed to coordinate its signals.

Starlink claims that Telecom Italia for months has failed to comply with regulations that require it to share data to avoid frequency interference, in complaints filed with Italy's telecoms regulator and the industry ministry, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

These accusations were rejected by Telecom Italia Tuesday, with a spokesman telling AFP that "the information owed to Starlink has already been provided".

Other requested information, however, was "sensitive data relevant to the security of communications", Telecom Italia said, adding it was willing to enter into government-organised mediation talks.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said Tuesday he was prepared to organise meetings with Starlink and Telecom Italia to "find a solution that allows the best possible coexistence of the two technologies, as required by law".

Recommended

Starlink argued that the lack of information provided by Telecom Italia could have a negative effect on its service in some areas of Southern Europe and North Africa, Bloomberg reported.

Starlink has established itself as one of the world's leading satellite internet providers, with more than two million customers.

It involves a network of satellites in low Earth orbit that can provide internet to remote locations, or areas that have had normal communications infrastructure disabled.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy