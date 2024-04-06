Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will introduce a Robotaxi this year, addressing escalating safety concerns impacting the adoption of self-driving vehicles.

The billionaire boss of the electric car maker did not provide details, saying only in his post on X that the "Tesla Robotaxi unveil" will come on August 8.

Tesla shares rose more than three percent in after-market trades following the post, after finishing the day down.

Musk has long boasted of the work Tesla is doing on its systems for electric cars to drive themselves. Robotaxi is being dubbed as an autonomous vehicle poised to gradually render traditional vehicles obsolete.

Tesla models with FSD [Full Self-Driving] "will be superhuman to such a degree that it will seem strange in the future that humans drove cars, even while exhausted and drunk!" he said in a post on X in March.

Musk has also said that owners of Tesla vehicles with FSD will be able to have their cars serve as robotaxis, rather than remain idly parked.

Despite its potential, rollout of self-driving vehicles in the United States has been tentative and rocky so far as both regulators and the public voice safety concerns.

San Francisco has been a testing ground for the technology.