In pictures: 'Spectacular' total eclipse leaves North Americans spellbound
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: 'Spectacular' total eclipse leaves North Americans spellboundEclipse mania grips North America as breathtaking celestial spectacle captivates tens of millions of people, offering a rare blend of scientific interest, commercial opportunity and daytime partying.
"It was spectacular. I had never witnessed anything like it," says Paulina Nava, a 36-year-old resident of the beachside Mexican city of Mazatlan. / Photo: Reuters
April 8, 2024

People across North America — from a Mexican seashore to breathtaking Niagara Falls on the US-Canada border — have followed the solar eclipse and cheered the celestial show and, in Arkansas, were getting married en masse.

Where clear skies prevailed, observers along the direct path of the eclipse were treated to the rare spectacle of the Moon appearing as a dark orb creeping in front of the Sun, briefly blocking out all but a brilliant halo of light, or corona, around, the Sun's outer edge on Monday.

It was North America's first total eclipse since 2017.

As totality hit at a campground in North Hudson in upstate New York, hundreds of people shrieked with excitement.

"Oh my God!" some said, as the temperature dropped and outdoor lights on a nearby building flicked on, fooled by the darkness.

Mexico's beachside resort town of Mazatlan was the first major viewing spot along the "path of totality."

Thousands of people thronged the coastal promenade, perched in deck chairs with solar-safe eyewear, and an orchestra played the "Star Wars" movie theme as skies darkened under the approaching lunar shadow.

Here are some snapshots of the event! 👇

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington