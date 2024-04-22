Dubious charitable groups are exploiting loopholes in Canada’s laws to funnel millions of dollars to Israel, where the funds are mostly used to help illegal settlers seize large swathes of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

Some of the funds are also diverted to agencies helping the Israeli military, which has been engaged in a brutal offensive in Gaza since the October 7 cross-border operation by Hamas.

Known as ‘burner charities’—like the one-use burner phones, which are hard to detect and often linked to criminal activities globally—these allegedly not-for-profit groups vanish once targeted by financial regulatory authorities, only to be replaced by a similar charity with a new identity.

TRT World has already documented a campaign by several advocacy groups which have targeted a Canadian charity that has long been supporting Jewish settler organisations and entities associated with the Israeli army.

However, this trend goes far beyond one group, and the campaign’s demands go beyond urging the government to investigate a single Zionist organisation.

The campaign has pointed out that the chronic issue of Canadian charitable funds moving overseas without sufficient transparency and accountability has persisted for decades.

Israel, a nation with a per capita GDP equivalent to or higher than Canada's, has consistently ranked among the top two recipients of Canadian charitable funds over the past five years, receiving over 11 percent of donations allocated to other countries by charities in the North American nation.

This trend has been facilitated by these burner charities, a chain of interconnected organisations, with a new one stepping in when one of them faces an audit by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Burner charity phenomenon

Direct funding of Israeli organisations from Canada – a country that does not recognise Israeli occupation over Palestinian territories since 1967 and opposes illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank – could pose legal risks for Zionist Canadian charities.

Several Canadian charities that have provided funds to Israel have been revoked in the last few years for various reasons, including funds not being operated exclusively for charitable purposes, listing non-qualified donees, engaging in non-charitable activities, and providing an undue benefit to a single person.

Consequently, Canadian groups willing to support Israeli occupation more easily have found another way to bypass the authorities.

In their 2022 paper, researchers Miles Howe and Paul Sylvestre introduced the "burner charity" phenomenon, which arises when charities face revocation of their registration due to non-compliance with Canada Revenue Agency regulations.

After one charity is revoked, another seamlessly continues the donation pattern to overseas organisations. All cases involved the funnelling of money to Israel.

All burner charities showed a sudden surge in charitable activity from almost zero to millions of dollars within two years, had administrative costs below one percent of yearly fiscal activity, had minimal financial liabilities compared to expenditures, and saw over 75 percent of their funds leaving Canada.

Chain of redirected funds

After being registered and granted a charitable licence by the CRA, each burner charity received minimal donations for several years as it established a risk profile and gained accountability.

They then moved millions of dollars each year to unregulated international entities, mostly Israel-based, until the CRA noticed and conducted an audit.

Through Access to Information and Privacy (ATIP) requests between 2000 and 2020, researchers uncovered three burner charities showing an apparent interconnectedness. In 2012, an increase in donations to a charity named Gates of Mercy from private foundations drew the attention of the CRA, leading to its initial audit.