TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Iraq sign 26 agreements during Erdogan's visit to Baghdad
Among the agreements, the Development Road project stands as one of the most curitial outcome from the Turkish president's first visit to Iraq after 12 years.
Türkiye, Iraq sign 26 agreements during Erdogan's visit to Baghdad
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Development Road project was signed between Türkiye, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. / Photo: AA
April 23, 2024

Türkiye and Iraq have signed 26 agreements in various fields during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Erdogan visited Iraq for the first time in 12 years to discuss bilateral relations, counter-terrorism, and regional issues, including Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

A total of 26 deals were signed between the two countries after Erdogan met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani.

The Development Road project

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Development Road project was signed between Türkiye, Iraq, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The deal, which aims to establish a 1,200-kilometer highway and railway, was signed by the transportation ministers from each country in the presence of Erdogan and al-Sudani.

Recommended
RelatedErdogan: Strategic Framework deal a 'Solid Roadmap' for Türkiye, Iraq

The Development Road project encompasses railway and highway lines extending from the Grand Faw Port in Basra through the cities of Diwaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad and Mosul to the Turkish border, aiming to provide access from the Turkish border to Mersin Port and onward to Europe via Istanbul by road.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the project will open a "new door" in terms of regional trade.

"The Development Road Project, which will directly contribute to the global trade system, will also benefit the development of all participating countries," Uraloglu said on X.

Türkiye and Iraq signed deals in the areas of energy, trade, education, tourism, sports, health and defence to bolster bilateral cooperation.

During his visit, Erdogan also met with President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government ​​​​​​​(KRG) in Erbil.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan