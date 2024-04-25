Robert Kraft, the owner of the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots, recently made headlines by announcing that he had cut off financial support to Columbia University.

His decision came after hundreds of university students began a protest against Israel's war on besieged Gaza.

A large group of demonstrators, including students and faculty from diverse backgrounds, has set up a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the lawns of the prestigious New York institution. These peaceful protests were held in solidarity with Palestinians.

As the death toll of civilians killed by the Israeli military climbed to tens of thousands, the students stood their ground, increasing pressure on the university administration to cut ties with Israeli institutions.

Kraft, the billionaire funder, saw these peaceful protests as “anti-Semitic” even though students are only protesting against the Israeli aggression and not the Jewish people in any way.

Zionist connections

Born on June 5, 1941, in Brookline, Massachusetts, Kraft is a prominent Jewish figure in both business and sports.

He is best known as the chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, a diversified holding company with interests spanning several industries, including the New England Patriots, a professional American football team based in the Greater Boston area.

Raised in an orthodox Jewish family, his father served as a lay leader at the Congregation Kehillath Israel in Brookline.

Kraft grew up to become a major patron of the Zionist lobby American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) with a one million dollar donation.

With an estimated wealth of around $6.6 billion, Kraft's influence extends beyond business, as he actively engages in philanthropy and advocacy.

He also founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2022, personally putting in $20 million in the organisation, which uses social media to achieve its goals.

Expanding influence by donations

Kraft is committed to supporting Israel, which is facing international scrutiny for its war in which more than 33,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed.

Some of his contributions included a $11.5 million donation for the construction of the Columbia/Hillel building, $6 million spent for the development of a football field in Israel, and $10 million handed out for the renovation of the Center for Jewish Progress headquarters in Boston.